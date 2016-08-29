Free and fresh ‘coffee to go’ at top Doncaster restaurant

Consistently ranking as Doncaster’s top coffee house and eatery on Trip Advisor, Moona Coffee House and Restaurant has teamed up with the Free Press again for a great reader offer at the launch of their new online coffee and tea store: shop.moonacoffee.com

Family business Moona, of 76/78 High Street, Bentley, offers a free coffee to go, worth £2.05, in exchange for the coupon in this week’s edition of the Doncaster Free Press. The offer runs until August 31.

Owner and barista Tahir Nazir roasts and grinds his own unique blend of coffee beans daily. This eatery would not be out of place in an exclusive city high street.

He said: “All our teas and exclusive coffee blends are available to buy online and the extensive restaurant menu includes breakfast goodies such as American pancakes with toppings, homemade scones, Swedish meatballs, beef with Stilton, Aberdeen Angus premium burgers, real fruit smoothies, Beef Adobo en Croute, milkshakes, toasted paninis and many more gems.” The menu is also online: moonacoffee.com/our-food/

With a five-star hygiene rating, Moona opens Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm and Saturday, 8.30am to 4pm.