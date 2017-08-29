Four wheelie bins set alight in Sheffield street

Four wheelie bins were set alight in an arson attack in a Sheffield street.

The bins were torched in Goathland Drive, Woodhouse, at 10.45pm yesterday.

Last night, firefighters also dealt with a derelict caravan set on fire in Wakefield Road, Hampole, Doncaster.

On Saturday, Barnsley firefighters dealt with a skip set alight in Barnsley Road, Cudworth and bales of hay were torched in Darton Lane, Mapplewell.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.