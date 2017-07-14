Four top awards for Barnsley Academy students

Barnsley Academy has received four Awards of Excellence at the Northern Final of ‘Rock Challenge UK,’ for its moving piece on the plight of refugees.

The 66-strong team originally secured their place back in March, after winning their heat of ‘Rock Challenge’ - a series of performing arts events promoting healthy life choices and supported by the Be Your Best Foundation, which seeks to improve the quality of life for all of society by encouraging young people to take an active role in building safe and healthy communities.

For the final, held at Grimsby Auditorium, the Barnsley team faced ten other schools, each tasked with giving a five to eight minute performance, which they had to choreograph themselves. In addition, each team has to create their own sets and costumes and select and record the medley of music for their soundtrack.

Whilst narrowly missing out on the title of overall winners, the Barnsley Academy students (made up of pupils from Years 7 to 10), were presented with the four awards of excellence in the following categories: The Tribune Trust Award for Excellence for Concept; Andrew Marr International Award for Excellence for Drama; BAE Systems Award of Excellence for Lighting; ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Entertainment.

Entitled ‘The Lost Children,’ the academy’s piece told the story of a family of refugees and their perilous journey.

Barnsley Academy Principal Mr Stephen Dixon said: “Congratulations to all of our students and staff who took part in the competition, which was the perfect showcase for our team’s skill and creativity. It’s another fine example of what can be achieved through dedication and determination.”