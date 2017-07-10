Four seriously injured in death crash in Sheffield

Two men and two women are in hospital with serious injuries after a death crash in Sheffield, it has been revealed.

A grey Skoda Fabia, travelling along the Parkway away from Sheffield, was involved in a collision with a silver Honda Jazz, travelling in the opposite direction at 8pm on Saturday.

The collision, which happened close to the turn off for the Parkway Markets, left one woman dead.

The 88-year-old, who was a passenger in the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other women, aged 71 and 74, who were also passengers in the Honda, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 71-year-old woman’s condition today is described as critical but stable, while the 74-year-old woman is in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Honda, a 73-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 40-year-old man who was driving the Skoda, also remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision occurring."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.