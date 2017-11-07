Four police officers 'driven at' in Sheffield suburb

Four police officers were 'driven at' in a Sheffield suburb yesterday afternoon, it has emerged today.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said a red Proton and a silver Fiesta were involved in a collision in Staniforth Road, at the junction with Main Road, Darnall, at around 4pm.

A spokeswoman for the force said one man was arrested in connection with the incident but no other details were released.

Today, in a tweet, the force said: "Four officers driven at, all OK."