Four men arrested after running from 'stolen' lorry on M1 in Derbyshire

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a lorry in an operation which involved three East Midlands forces.

Leicestershire Police contacted Derbyshire Constabulary at 5am today as their officers saw a lorry on the M1 which they thought was stolen.

It was heading towards Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and so both forces deployed officers to follow it and bring it safely to a stop.

The lorry stopped just off junction 30 at Barlboroughand four men ran from it.

They were followed by officers and arrested.

The men, two from Leeds aged aged 23 and 31, one from Doncaster aged 45 and one from Pontefract aged 28, remain in custody with Derbyshire police.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We believe the lorry may have been involved in thefts from lorries across the region but enquiries are continuing."