Four days to apply to be a police officer in South Yorkshire

Aspiring police officers have four days to apply to join South Yorkshire Police.
From 9.30am today, those interested in around 200 vacancies with South Yorkshire Police can register online to start the recruitment process.
Registration closes at 11.55pm on Thursday, January 12.
Visit www.southyorkshire.police.uk/couldyoubeacop
