Four charged with kidnapping man in London who was later found in Sheffield

Four men have been charged with kidnap after a man was grabbed from a bus stop in London and found in a house in Sheffield.

A 25-year-old man was accosted by a group of men while he waited for a bus in Edgware on Saturday, April 7.

He was attacked then bundled into the back of a car and driven to Sheffield.

The car was tracked down in Sheffield the following day and officers from South Yorkshire Police searched the house it was parked outside and found the victim and four men inside.

Four men aged 19, 22, 26 and 29 have since been charged with kidnap.

The victim was treated in hospital for facial and head injuries, including a bleed on the brain.