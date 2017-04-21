Four charged with kidnapping man in London and driving him to Sheffield

Police have charged four men with kidnap in relation to an incident in which a 25-year-old man was bundled into a car at a London bus stop and driven to an address in Sheffield.

The incident took place on April 7, when a 25-year-old man was grabbed by a group of males as he waited for a bus in Station Road junction with Manor Park Crescent, Edgeware, London.

He was forced along Manor Park Crescent before being assaulted and bundled into the rear of a dark coloured Ford Fiesta Zetec which had stopped by the side of the road.

The vehicle drove off and turned into Station Road HA8. Three suspects left the scene on foot along Manor Park Crescent.

The vehicle was traced to an address in Sheffield.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police completed enquiries at the address on April 8 and found the victim and four males inside.

Four male adults aged 19, 22, 26 and 29 were arrested and have since been charged with kidnap.

The victim was treated in hospital and has now been released. He had various facial and head injuries and also suffered a bleed on the brain.

Enquiries are ongoing. Barnet CID continue to investigate.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Cook from Barnet CID leads the investigation. He said: "The incident happened in a busy street just off the main road in Edgware. There were passing members of the public and other vehicles in the area.

"The suspects appear to have carefully planned this attack and are alleged to have shouted 'police' when grabbing hold of the victim.

"All the male suspects involved are believed to be aged between 20-35 years and of an east European appearance. Were you there? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Please contact Barnet CID with any information."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on Barnet CID on 0208 733 5836 or 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.