Four charged over burglary at shop near Doncaster

Four men have been charged in connection with a burglary at a convenience store on the outskirts of Doncaster.

The raid happened at a shop in Station Road, Epworth, just before 5pm on October 9.

The men due in court are:-

Adrian Beach, aged 31, of Peacock Street, Scunthorpe, charged with burglary and resisting arrest

Stephen Johns, aged 42, of Peacock Street, Scunthorpe, charged with burglary

Duncan Robinson, aged 35, of Blackmoor Road, Haxey, charged with burglary, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police

Nigel John McKenna, aged 33, of Mulgrave Street, Scunthorpe, charged with burglary.

They are due to appear at Scunthorpe Magistrates' Court on November 7.