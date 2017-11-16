Four arrested at Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United game

Four arrests were made at the Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United game last weekend.
Three football fans were arrested for public order offences and one for breaching a dispersal order last Saturday.
Three others were ejected from the Keepmoat stadium, Doncaster, for drinking and smoking in the stands according to South Yorkshire Police.
An investigation into a report of an assault after the game has also been launched.
A force spokeswoman said: "This matter remains under investigation."
