Four arrested at Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United game

Four arrests were made at the Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United game last weekend.

Three football fans were arrested for public order offences and one for breaching a dispersal order last Saturday.

Three others were ejected from the Keepmoat stadium, Doncaster, for drinking and smoking in the stands according to South Yorkshire Police.

An investigation into a report of an assault after the game has also been launched.

A force spokeswoman said: "This matter remains under investigation."