FOUND: Missing Sheffield man, aged 41

Police in Sheffield have thanked members of the public for their support after a man who went missing this morning was found.

Officers had appealed for help to trace John Brooks, who was last seen shortly before 9am this morning in the Thornsett Road area of Nether Edge, Sheffield.

Officers are now appealing for help to trace missing Richard Beeton, aged 72

They said they were concerned for the welfare of the 41-year-old.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted at 8.19pm to say he had been found safe and well, and to thank all those who had helped with the appeal.

Police are still searching for Richard Beeton, aged 72, who went missing from his home in the High Storrs area of Sheffield this evening at around 5.10pm.

Anyone with information regarding his possible whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident number 843 of January 26.

