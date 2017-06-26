Foul-mouthed drunk must pay £238 after abusing police officer

A foul-mouthed drunk has been ordered to pay £238 after he refused to go home and abused a police officer.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 20 how Steven Paul Allen, 24, of Green Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, was upset because he claimed someone owed him money.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The police were called on three occasions over the evening of June 4 to Hipper Street West, Chesterfield, and an officer attended on the third occasion after a report of a male kicking-off in the street.

“It was after midnight and the defendant was slurring his words and he smelled of alcohol and he was unsteady on his feet.”

Mrs Allsop added that he was asked why he was behaving like this and he said it was a civil matter and it was none of the police officer’s business.

However, Allen later revealed that he thought someone who owed him money had called the police.

The defendant pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau accepted Allen had used inappropriate language and when he was given a warning he said he was not going and he was arrested.

However, Mr Lau added that Allen’s guilty plea only relates to the third complaint made to the police.

Magistrates fined Allen £133 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.