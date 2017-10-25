Foster families from Doncaster support Nepalese youngsters

Its caring for children in Doncaster is now extended to those in need of support in Nepal, by a fostering organisation.

Members of the Doncaster Foster Carer Association have donated £100 to a school in Hangdewa, Nepal.

Paul Moffat, the Trust Chief Executive, will visit the school soon as part of Doncaster Children’s Services Trust CEO’s fundraising mission.

He said: “I’m passionate about helping children to stay safe, well and flourish in Doncaster and I am hoping to share a little bit of that with children in Nepal.”

“The school has been built to give children a chance for a better future in the face of poverty on a level I’ve not witnessed before. As little as £5 can make a huge difference, providing lunches for a month or warm accessories for the winter.

“The donation from the DFCA is incredibly generous; a gift from children who understand the difference a little support and understanding can make to someone’s life.”

Paul was presented with the donation at the DFCA weekly youth club....the only one in the country for children in care and foster families.

DFCA Secretary and Doncaster Free Press ‘Golden Child’ award winner, Tracey Sinnott said: “When the young people at our youth club heard about Paul’s trip, they wanted to help make a difference to the children’s lives and share something with them. For them this isn’t just about donating money, but also sharing messages of inspiration and kindness.”

Young people at the youth club are sending messages of encouragement and inspiration with photographs for Paul to share. To donate to the cause, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/raisingfundschildreninnepal