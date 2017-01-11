Former student wins apprenticeship

A former Barnsley College student has visited Barnsley Fire Seation to share his learning journey and experience, after completing the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Prince’s Trust Team Programme.

Lee Niven was one of the first people to complete the 12 week personal development programme, which runs in collaboration with Barnsley College. Lee has since gone on to secure employment as an apprentice with Network Rail.

The programme is a practical and engaging course that provides learners, aged 16-25, with the opportunity to gain practical skills and experience, secure qualifications, improve confidence and motivation, and improve their employability skills. It aims to help tackle youth unemployment in the area.

Lee said: ‘I would recommend this programme to everybody who needs a step-up in life.

“Without the support of the Prince’s Trust, the fire service and Barnsley College, I would not have had the confidence to go for this role.”

Three in four young people supported by The Prince’s Trust move into work, education or training.