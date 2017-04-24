Former ski village in Sheffield torched twice over weekend

Firefighters were called out to the former ski village in Sheffield twice over the weekend after arsonists started separate blazes.

Last night emergency services were alerted to a blaze at 7.25pm and the night before there was another fire at 9pm.

The Alpine-themed site opened in Parkwood Springs in 1988 but closed after an arson attack in 2012.

It has been plagued by fires and vandalism over the years.

Sheffield Council, which now owns the site, wants a developer to transform the site into a nationally-significant attraction to Sheffield’s reputation as 'The Outdoor City'.

Anyone with information about the latest fires should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.