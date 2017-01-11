Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Nile Ranger appears in court charged with fraud and money laundering

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Nile Ranger has appeared in court charged with fraud and money laundering.

Ranger, 25, who spent a spell on loan at Hillsborough in 2012, admitted conspiracy to defraud but denied money laundering when he appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in North London this morning.

The former Premier League footballer, who played for Newcastle United and now plays for Southend United, faced the court with two co-defendants.

Duncan Aseany, 19, and 18-year-old Reanne Morgan denied the two charges, while Aseany further denied possessing an article for use in fraud relating to the personal banking details of 500 people, stored on a phone.

Morgan and Aseany’s trial is due to begin on 24 April and Ranger will be sentenced at the conclusion of that trial.

He has made 15 appearances so far for United and played in his side's 4-2 defeat to Sheffield United at the weekend.

He joined Sheffield Wednesday in March 2012 when the Owls were in League One, scoring two goals in eight appearances.