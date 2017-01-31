Former Sheffield Wednesday star accused of assaulting teenage stepdaughter

Former Sheffield Wednesday footballer Jim Magilton has appeared in court accused of assaulting his teenage stepdaughter.

The ex-Northern Ireland star, who joined the Owls for £1.6 million in 1997, is accused of assaulting his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Mr Magilton, 47, currently the manager of Northern Ireland's Under-21 team, was charged with common assault.

The court heard that Mr Magilton allegedly gave the teenager "a couple of slaps to the head and dragged her down the stairs by the arms".

A defence lawyer said the accused did not accept the allegations.

The charge would be contested in full, he said, adding that his client gave a "full account" during police interviews.

District Judge Peter King at Antrim Magistrates' Court turned down a request for a ban on the press naming Mr Magilton.

The defence requested the reporting restriction.

However, the judge said he would not make the anonymity order as it was a physical assault rather than a sexual assault, and his "preference is for open justice".

The accused, of Aberfoyle Gardens, Belfast, was released on bail but barred from contacting the alleged victim and from entering a specific area of Crumlin, County Antrim.

Mr Magilton began his playing career at Liverpool before joining Oxford United, Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.

During his spell at Hillsborough between 1997 and 1999, he scored one goal in 27 appearances.

He appeared 52 times for Northern Ireland, scoring five goals and also managed Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers.