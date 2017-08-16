Former Sheffield United star Peter Beagrie sacked by Sky Sports after conviction for assaulting girlfriend

Former Sheffield United star Peter Beagrie has been sacked by Sky Sports after the TV pundit was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend in a drunken attack.

The player, who also appeared for Manchester City and Everton. hit his girlfriend and told her he would “rip her throat” out in a drunken row over whether he would marry her, a court heard.

The 51-year old had downed six glasses of champagne and three gin and tonics before a row broke out with girlfriend Zarah Blake – who lived next door to him..

The former star described as “volatile and nasty”, ended up punching her 'two or three' times with his left fist, Skipton magistrates were told.

He was given a 12 months community order, 15 days of rehabilitation and ordered to pay prosecution and court costs of £710.

Sky Sports said the former Premier League star had been removed from their coverage pending the outcome of the trial - but his contract has now been terminated.

A spokesman said: "When we first became aware of the charge, we removed Peter from our coverage pending his case.

"Following the outcome we have terminated his contract with immediate effect."

The North Yorkshire court heard claims Beagrie regularly beat his partner of 15 months and had even threatened to kill her.

Beagrie began his career at Middlesbrough in 1983 before coming to Bramall Lane in 1986, after being signed by then Blades boss Billy McEwan for £35,000.

The left winger was virtually ever present during his two-year spell at United and was voted 'Player of the Year' at the end of his first season.

He left the Blades for Stoke City in 1988, having made just short of 100 appearances and scoring eleven goals.

He enjoyed a 23-year career playing for 10 clubs, including Bradford City, Everton, Manchester City and Scunthorpe United.

He retired in 2006 and in recent years has worked as a TV football pundit and commentator for Sky Sports.

Beagrie, of Harrogate,has three children with his late wife, Lynn, who died of cancer in 2015.