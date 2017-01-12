Former Sheffield United ace Phil Jagielka blasted by fans for wine drinking photo

Former Sheffield United captain Phil Jagielka has been blasted by football fans after sharing a photo showing him enjoying a glass of wine.

Everton supporters rounded on the England ace after he posted a photograph of wine glasses on Instagram - just days after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup.

The wine glass photo which upset some fans. (Photo: Phil Jagielka/Instagram).

Some fans took execption to the pic of two wine glasses posted by Jagielka, 34, following his side's third round defeat to Premier League champions Leicester City.

Jagielka posted a picture of him at a seaside resort on Tuesday with the caption: 'Good times' and some followers clearly felt the post lacked respect so soon after the 2-1 home defeat to City.

'Poor PR from the club captain this, a few days after being dumped out of the cup at the first hurdle,' said one user of the photo-sharing site.

Another blasted: 'At least Phil Neville would have issued a rallying cry! No wonder we dipped out so easily if they all had one eye on holiday.'

Phil Jagielka was a Bramall Lane favourite.

One Instagram follower was somewhat surprised to see Jagielka drinking after the FA Cup exit

'Get back to the training ground and get off the ale,' was another comment directed towards the former Sheffield United defender, who arrived on Merseyside for £4 million in July 2007.

Perhaps the harshest message came from username 'jamierafferty', who wrote: 'Do us a favour & don't come back. Worst Captain since Schettino sank the Costa Concordia.'

Despite the general disdain among those to have commented, some Everton fans rushed to defend their club skipper, with one writing: 'Get a grip, its not 12 pints of lager and massive dirty kebab... its few glasses of wine after a meal.'

Jagielka made his way through the youth ranks at Bramall Lane before making his first team debut in 2000.

During a seven year spell, he scored 18 goals in 254 appearances.