Former Sheffield teacher now lays animals to rest with respect at pet crematorium

A former teacher has swapped the classroom for the crematorium as he helps people to say goodbye to their pets.

Chris Beckett, aged 42, opened his business at the Old Flatts farm three weeks ago alongside his wife, Victoria, also aged 42.

The pair, who live on the farm with their two young children, decided to open the business to help people put their pets to rest with dignity and respect.

Chris said: “I lost a doghat was close to me three years ago and she came back in a cardboard box and a plastic bag after two weeks.

“It wasn’t right. I wanted to offer people an alternative and a unique and bespoke service. Pets are very important to people; they are taking a higher status and people treat them like a member of the family.”

Chris cremates animals on the farm, and also offers a chapel of rest on site. He will also pick up pets from people’s home or the veterinary practice.

He added: “I treat all pets with care and take them in their baskets or blankets, there are no plastic bags.

“After that, I will do my best to accommodate people’s wishes. Some people want to come to the chapel of rest and some want an urn. If people want to come and be involved in the whole process that can be sorted.

“I can get ashes back within two to three days if this is what someone wants.

“I can deal with all different types of pets; I will treat a goldfish with the same amount of respect as a 72 kilo dog. I also want to give animals the same level of care as humans.”

The crematorium can be found at Flatts Lane, Treeton, Rotherham.

For more information, visit www.oldflattsfarm.co.uk or call 07971 255346.