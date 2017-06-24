Former Sheffield RE teacher turned vicar to appear on Celebrity Masterchef

A former Sheffield teacher who shot to fame on Channel Four's Gogglebox is to appear on another hit television show.

Reverend Kate Bottley, a former RE teacher at Ecclesfield School, is taking part in the latest series of Celebrity Masterchef.

Kate, who is now a vicar in Blyth, Nottinghamshire, is one of 20 how biz contestants who will show off their culinary skills in the hope of impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Others include TV stars Ulrika Jonsson, Angellica Bell, Julia Somerville, champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington, Doncaster opera star Lesley Garrett and comedian Vic Reeves.

Kate, originally from Walkley, will don the Celebrity MasterChef apron for series 12 in August.

They will compete in groups of five in heats, facing tests like the Mystery Box Challenge and the Mass Catering Challenge, before semi-finals and the final.

Previous winners include Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson and Ade Edmondson.