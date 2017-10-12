Former Sheffield officer and Metropolitan Police commissioner, Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe, now a life peer

Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe has been made a life peer, Downing Street has announced.

Lord Hogan-Howe, a former Sheffield police officer, is one of a clutch of senior figures appointed to sit as crossbenchers in the House of Lords.

He is joined by the former chief of the defence staff General Sir Nicholas Houghton, the Lord Chief Justice Sir Ian Duncan Burnett, the former bishop of London, the Rt Rev Richard Chartres, and the former private secretary to the Queen, Sir Christopher Geidt.

The Conservative former minister Mike Penning and the former government whip and ex- party vice chairman Robert Syms are to be knighted.

Lord Hogan-Howe was brought up in Ecclesfield, attended Hinde House School in Wincobank and joined South Yorkshire Police in 1979.

Lord Hogan-Howe retired as the head of Britain's biggest police force earlier this year, after five years in the post.

During his time in office he promoted a "total policing" approach and oversaw the policing of the 2012 London Olympics.

His time was marked by controversy over the Operation Midland investigation into an alleged VIP paedophile ring.

The £2.5 million inquiry closed without making a single arrest despite raiding the homes of a number of high-profile figures who were falsely accused of child abuse and even murder.

The main accuser, known only as Nick, is now facing possible charges of fraud and perverting the course of justice after Northumbria Police passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service.