Former Sheffield MP to be honoured today with papal knighthood

Former Sheffield MP and Labour minister Sir Patrick Duffy will be awarded a papal knighthood at a ceremony in Doncaster today.

The 96-year-old, of Doncaster, will be invested as Knight Commander of the Order of St Gregory the Great during a ceremony at St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road.

The ceremony will take place during a thanksgiving mass and Sir Patrick will be flanked by two uniformed knights when he receives the honour. He will receive an insignia while a citation is read.

Sir Patrick described receiving the papal knighthood as a "great honour not only for himself, but also for his parish in Doncaster, the deanery and Hallam diocese."

The papal knighthood is awarded to men and women in recognition of their personal service to the Roman Catholic Church.

Sir Patrick served as the MP for the former constituency of Sheffield Attercliffe between 1970 and 1992.

He was also navy minister during the Callaghan government of the late 1970s, and served as president of the NATO Assembly.