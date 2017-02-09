Former prison officer jailed after trying to smuggle £25,000 of drugs into Doncaster jail

A former prison officer has been jailed for nine years after he was found guilty of trying to smuggle £25,000 worth of drugs into a Doncaster prison.

Thomas Lee, 29, was sentenced to nine years after it was revealed that he had attempted to smuggle Class A drugs, mobile phones and other contraband in for inmates at HMP Doncaster.

Police arrested Lee, of Balby in November last year, after he was found attempting to smuggle in four packages containing numerous mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards and over 300 grams of different Class A, B, C and psychoactive drugs worth in excess of around £25,000.

A further search of his home and car also revealed further packages containing another mobile phone and almost 450 grams of drugs, that he intended to take into the prison.

He was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

DC Karl Turton, from the Regional Prison Intelligence Unit, stated : “The sentence we have achieved today demonstrates the great work that was done on this joint investigation into Lee, involving prison staff at HMP Doncaster, the Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Prison Intelligence Unit and Doncaster LPT Performance Crime Team.

“Lee was in an observable position of trust and authority - he exploited this for his own personal financial gain.

“This investigation involved all partner agencies and policing teams working effectively together, to establish how Lee was attempting to smuggle the drugs and contraband into the prison.

“The consequences of drug misuse and mobile telephone possession within prisons is the main instigator of violence and disorder, but also extends beyond the prison walls into the local communities. We will continue with our work to keep both the local communities and the prisons within them, safe.

“South Yorkshire Police are committed to removing drugs and the associated threats from our communities - all available action will be taken to bring offenders before the courts.”

If you have any concerns relating to drugs, please do not hesitate to contact police on 101. Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.