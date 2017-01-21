Former partner smashed his ex’s mobile as couple splits-up

A former partner smashed his ex’s mobile phone after they split-up after a two-year relationship.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Damian Andrew Holmes, 24, of Church Street North, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, threw his ex Alexander Pugh’s iphone 6s at a wall while Mr Pugh was collecting his things from the defendant’s address.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said they had lived together and they had been in an on-off relationship for two years but there had been an argument about separating.

Mrs Haslam added: “The victim came to collect belongings after the end of the relationship.

“He was packing his case when he heard a smashing sound and saw his iphone 6s on the floor.”

Mrs Haslam said the defendant had picked up the phone to see who had been contacting the complainant.

The defendant accepted that he been on a night out the day before and there had been an altercation and he accepted that later on he grabbed the phone which hit a wall and broke.

Holmes pleaded guilty during the court hearing on January 11 to damaging the phone valued at £600 after the incident on December 19, 2016.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said things had become heated and the defendant wanted things to move on but he had taken the mobile phone and thrown it.

Mr Lau added: “He’s shown remorse and replaced the phone with a new model.”

Magistrates fined Holmes £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.