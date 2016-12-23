Former Inspiral Carpets singer to play Christmas concert at Doncaster village pub tonight

Former Inspiral Carpets lead singer Tom Hingley will play an intimate Christmas concert at a Doncaster village pub tonight.

The singer, who enjoyed major success in the 90s as part of the Madchester scene with hits such as This Is How It Feels, Dragging Me Down and Saturn 5, will appear at The Hatfield Chase.

Tom, 51, joined the Inspiral Carpets as lead vocalist in 1989 and after the band split in the 90s, he launched a solo career and he has released six solo albums. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

His visit comes amidst a campaign by fans of the band to get Saturn 5 to the Christmas number one spot as a tribute to the band's drummer Craig Gill who died earlier this year.