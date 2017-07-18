Former homeless man may keep new home despite fresh offence

An offender has been given a chance to keep his new home despite having breached a criminal behaviour order for being drunk in a Chesterfield exclusion zone.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 13 how former homeless man Daniel Lee Parkes, 40, now of Norman Street, Ilkeston, admitted breaching his order by entering West Bars, in Chesterfield, while drunk which he had been banned from doing by a criminal behaviour order.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Officers on patrol saw Danny causing problems on Chatsworth Road and walking along West Bars. He was seen with a red shirt and a carrier bag with a can of lager outside a bridal shop and he had glazed eyes and smelled of alcohol.”

Parkes told police he was heading to the town centre to get paperwork from a friend.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Parkes had secured housing in Ilkeston but had returned to Chesterfield to see a friend who had some of his things but he had been to a pub and argued with staff.

Mr Wilford explained Parkes is still under licence after a recent release from custody for a previous conviction and if he could be spared from a further custodial sentence he would only be expected to be returned to custody for a week to which may enable him to keep his accommodation.

The probation service added that Parkes has struggled in the past with a lack of accommodation and has been homeless and his new property in Ilkeston had helped to keep him away from offending in Chesterfield.

Magistrates sentenced Parkes to six weeks of custody suspended for 12 months which meant he was only recalled to custody for a week under his licence for previous offending.

Parkes was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.