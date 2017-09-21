Former Doncaster mayor dies at 83

Have your say

A former mayor of a Doncaster town has died at the age of 83.

Peter Seekings, who was mayor of Edlington from 1978-79, died earlier this month.

Mr Seekings, husband of Violet, died on September 9.

An obituary described him as "a wonderful parent to Anne-Marie, Mark, Michelle, John and Andrew. Peter was also adored by his ten gorgeous grandchildren."

"He will be sadly missed by family, friends and former work colleagues."

The funeral will take place at St John's RC Church, Tamworth on October 2 from noon and afterwards at Sutton Coldfield Crematorium.