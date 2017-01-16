FORMAL AFFAIR COLLAPSE: Closing down sale may help concerned customers

A closing down sale could help couples affected by the closure of a wedding store in Chesterfield.

At the end of December, Formal Affair Weddings Limited shut all of its nine branches with immediate effect, including its shop on Holywell Street in the town.

A number of Formal Affair customers have contacted the Derbyshire Times to say they put down deposits for wedding dresses and suits – and now fear for their money amid the firm's collapse. Many of the customers gave the company several hundreds of pounds.

Now, John Pye Auctions – acting on the orders of Formal Affair Wedding Limited's administrators Smith Cooper – is managing a closing down sale to raise money for those affected.

Charles Loake, associate director and head of business assets at John Pye Auctions, said: "Following a period of marketing to sell Formal Affair Weddings Limited as a going concern, no offers were received to carry the business forward.

"We are now working hard to get a good result for the company’s creditors, which include customers who have placed orders which cannot be fulfilled.

"We will begin with a controlled closing down sale from the company’s head office in Tamworth which will be run over the course of three weekends."

As reported earlier this month, Laura Dann and Luke Read were left devastated following the collapse of Formal Affair Weddings Limited.

The couple, of Swaddale Avenue, Chesterfield, are due to tie the knot in June and paid £641 for several suits from the town's store.

Thankfully, Dronfield-based Reece Ford Suit Hire has stepped in to help the couple.

Laura, 26, said: "They've kindly given us a discount on seven suits.

"They offer brilliant customer service and we're very grateful."

The collapse of Formal Affair Weddings Limited led to a total of 39 people being made redundant.

The firm, which was previously bought out of administration in 2014, struggled due to customers’ changing buying habits.

Richard Cook, director of Formal Affair Weddings Limited, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff members for their great service over the years as well as all of our brides and grooms for their valued custom."

For more information about the closing down sale, visit http://www.johnpye.co.uk/all-auctions