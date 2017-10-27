Search

Forklift used to steal cash machine from Doncaster bank

Halifax Bank, Armthorpe
A forklift was used to steal a cash machine from a Doncaster bank overnight.

The raid was carried out at the Halifax bank, Church Street, Armthorpe, with the forklift used still at the scene this morning.

The external wall to the bank has been demolished, with the building now under police guard.

Officers have blocked off Church Street while enquiries are carried out.

No details have been released by South Yorkshire Police.