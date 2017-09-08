'For Sale' sign appears above independent burger restaurant in Sheffield city centre

An independent burger restaurant in Sheffield City Centre looks to have closed down after a 'For Sale' appeared above its doors.
The 'For Sale' sign, advertising a bar/restaurant leasehold, appeared above Fear x Loathing on West Street this week with the restaurant now reportedly closed down.
The restaurant is listed as 'permanently closed' on Google with signs advertising student apartments now on the windows of the independent eatery.
Fear x Loathing opened in October 2015 and boasted hip, stylish interior, with an open kitchen, metallic features and huge windows
In a twist on the usual trend, it started life as a pop up stall called The Juicy Kitchen before burger-mad owner Akwasi Brenya-Mensa saw it had potential to grow.
His team started with lunchtime stalls on Rockingham Street before taking a spot at the food market held at Abbeydale Picture House in 2015.
Speaking to the Sheffield Telegraph in 2015, Mr Brenya-Mensa said: "“Even now when people say it is really impressive, that we went from a stall to a restaurant, I say it was never the plan - it just snowballed”,
“We consider ourselves lucky because Sheffield is one of those cities where there is a really great sense of community.”
Fear x Loathing have been contacted for a comment.
