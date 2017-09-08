'For Sale' sign appears above independent burger restaurant in Sheffield city centre

An independent burger restaurant in Sheffield City Centre looks to have closed down after a 'For Sale' appeared above its doors.

The 'For Sale' sign, advertising a bar/restaurant leasehold, appeared above Fear x Loathing on West Street this week with the restaurant now reportedly closed down.

Fear X Loathing. Picture: Andrew Roe

The restaurant is listed as 'permanently closed' on Google with signs advertising student apartments now on the windows of the independent eatery.

Fear x Loathing opened in October 2015 and boasted hip, stylish interior, with an open kitchen, metallic features and huge windows

In a twist on the usual trend, it started life as a pop up stall called The Juicy Kitchen before burger-mad owner Akwasi Brenya-Mensa saw it had potential to grow.

His team started with lunchtime stalls on Rockingham Street before taking a spot at the food market held at Abbeydale Picture House in 2015.

Speaking to the Sheffield Telegraph in 2015, Mr Brenya-Mensa said: "“Even now when people say it is really impressive, that we went from a stall to a restaurant, I say it was never the plan - it just snowballed”,

“We consider ourselves lucky because Sheffield is one of those cities where there is a really great sense of community.”

Fear x Loathing have been contacted for a comment.