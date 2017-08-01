Football tournament to raise funds for Sheffield Children's Hospital

Have your say

Football supporters are banding together to raise some money for the cystic fibrosis unit at Sheffield Children's Hospital's Cystic Fibrosis Unit.

The Sheffield Wednesday fans hope to raise at least £700 for the unit with a mini tournament which takes place over the next two Sundays.

It's a cause close to organiser Jorden Busby's heart. His girlfriend, Chloe Parkin, has the condition.

Jorden, 17, said her partner had an enormous battle every day, living with a condition she's had from birth.

"I've seen her from the point of lying in a hospital bed crying her eyes out, to next day thinking she's winning the battle," he said.

Chloe's treatment involves two hours of physiotherapy every day.

"I usually help her," Jorden said.

Sunday's tournament kicks off at 10.30am, when FC Swinton Owls take on Aston Athletic at Swinton Academy, Rotherham.

That match is followed by Cafe Sport B playing The Kop End at 1pm.

The two winners will progress to the final next Sunday.

The fundraiser is in its second year. Last year, the football fans raised £300.

Jorden said, with two more teams in action this year, more money should come in.

Each player has been charged £5 to play, and there will be a canteen and raffles on the day.

Sheffield Wednesday has donated two match tickets to the cause, and a signed Rotherham United shirt is up for grabs.