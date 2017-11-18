Football pundit Chris Kamara praises police for catching South Yorkshire car thief in his garden

Former Sheffield United midfielder, Chris Kamara, has praised the police after officers caught a man believed to have stolen a car in South Yorkshire hiding in his garden.

The suspect is alleged to have driven the wrong way down the M1 in West Yorkshire during a police chase which started after a car failed to stop for officers in Leeds.

The incident ended in Kamara's garden in Wakefield after the driver abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot across the nearby motorway verge.

The Sky Sports broadcaster praised West Yorkshire Police, saying: "Thanks to them nobody got hurt."

In a tweet, the ex-footballer - known as 'Kammy' - wrote: "The Police get a kicking from time to time but where would be without them. Apprehended a suspect who drove the wrong way down the M1 & then hid in my garden very late last night."

West Yorkshire Police responded to Kamara's tweet with a message of their own, a nod to his live match reports when he hands over to presenter Jeff Stelling.

The force posted: "Unbelievable Jeff - glad we could be of assistance."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said a man was arrested during a "proactive policing operation targeting high value car theft".

"Officers sighted a silver coloured Audi A3 in the Tingley area of Leeds around 11.10pm that failed to stop when requested to do so.

"The vehicle was pursued through Dewsbury and towards the M1 motorway. The vehicle was driven down the wrong side of the M1 carriageway before the driver abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot across the nearby motorway verge. The suspect was located after a search nearby and detained in to custody."

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and being over the prescribed limit.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in South Yorkshire.