Football friends raise charity fund in memory of pal

Friends and family have raised £500 for charity by playing a football tournament in memory of their friend.

The 5th annual Rio memorial tournament was to honour Neil Bennett, also known as ‘Rio’ who tragically took his own life in July 2012 aged 33.

Neil studied Law at the University of Sheffield between 1998 and 2001 and was a regular on the football pitches.

Five teams made up of Neil’s friends, family and colleagues from across the country came together to battle it out in the charity tournament.

In the Plate competition, team Osvaldo emerged victorious, beating Neil’s former work colleagues from Nationwide 2-1 in the final.

In the Champions Cup, Neil’s old team Sexual Chocolate won 4-0 over Geckos to retain the Neil Bennett memorial cup, which they first won last year.

One of the players Peter Hersee said: “It was a fantastic day with plenty of good football on display and lots of aching legs by the end. Big thank you to everybody who played.”

The money raised will go to CALM, a suicide bereavement charity and Children with Cancer.