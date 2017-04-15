Football bans issued after violence at Sheffield United match

Five people have been given football banning orders for causing trouble at a Sheffield United game.

Four men and a 17-year-old boy were handed three-year football banning orders for their role in the violent disorder that followed Grimsby Town’s clash with Sheffield United in July.

Ryan Parker, 20, of Rosaire Place, Grimsby; Jacob Booth, 19, of Yarborough Road, Grimsby; Christopher Blake, 21, of Welland Avenue, Grimsby, Calvin Addison, 24, of Priory Close, Louth and a 17-year-old Grimsby boy were all made subject to civil banning orders at Grimsby and Cleethorpes Magistrates Court.

Humberside Police said none of the defendants contested the orders and expressed remorse for their actions.

Superintendent Dave Hall,of Humberside Police, said: “I am pleased that we have been successful in securing these additional five football banning orders, as we are committed to preventing any disorder and criminality linked to football in the Humberside force area.

“I am sure the public will agree that supporting their team should be an enjoyable and family friendly activity, therefore they’ll welcome the action that we have taken.

“Our message is clear – behaviour of this kind will not be tolerated and if caught misbehaving you will be banned from attending matches like these individuals.”

Pubs in the town closed due to the violence ahead of the friendly game on July 23.

Beer bottles were thrown at people before the match and further trouble flared near to Cleethorpes Railway Station after the game.