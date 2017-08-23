FOOD REVIEW: Fresh and flavourful at Cannon Hall’s White Bull

I don’t even recognise the dining room of Cannon Hall Farm’s White Bull.

Every other time I’ve been here, it’s been the middle of the day, and filled with excitable young families calling in for lunch before heading into the popular South Yorkshire tourist attraction,

Tonight is bistro night and the place looks beautiful. For the first time, without children dodging around, I’m able to really appreciate the beautiful wooden tables and fixtures, high beams and gorgeous light fittings. This evening the lights are low , the candles are lit and everything looks polished with extra care.

After taking our seats at a table in the middle, an attentive waiter takes our drink order and talks us through the menu.

For our starters we choose a crab and king prawn risotto, and the peking duck spring roll, and the food arrives promptly. The risotto is lovely, a great consistency with beautiful flavours in the seafood; our only complaint is the lack of finger water to accompany the dish. The spring roll is seriously tasty with great fresh flavours and a nice tangy asian salad.

For the main course, we opt for a wagyu burger, topped with pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun, dirty mayonnaise, roast corn, mac and cheese, chips and salad; and a sirloin steak flamed with brandy and peppercorn sauce, and grilled cherry vine tomatoes, chips and green salad. The wagyu beef is delicious and the chips done in dripping are a great homage to Yorkshire. The corn on the side has a lovely smoky taste and the pulled pork is moist and adds a nice extra bit of bite. The steak is done perfectly medium-rare and is every bit as good as I’d expect a restaurant with its own on-site farm shop to be.

For the little one, they allow us to order burger and chips from the children’s lunch menu, which is a big help, and bring it out along with our starters, which keeps her happy and occupied. For dessert they also magic her up some ice cream - which isn’t on the menu - complete with a dusting of pink sparkles and a white chocolate straw, which is a big hit. The grown-ups opt to share an Eton Mess, which by its very definition is chaotic and a bit mad - with crushed white chocolate and raspberry meringue, ice cream, chocolate brownies and popping candy - but is utterly inventive, creative and delicious.

We both agreed all of the portions on all of the dishes were just too big, but other than that, the food is a big hit, and we can’t wait to pay a return visit.

Dinner and drinks for the three of us came to £79 exactly.