Food news: A feast for the tasebuds at Sheffield restaurant

A feast of Polish food created by a celebrity chef will be staged in Sheffield next month.

Sheffield University restaurant INOX will be taken over by award-winning chef Damian Wawrzyniak, as part of his Polish Culinary Tour endorsed by The Polish Embassy and the #WeAreInternational campaign on May 19.

Damian, who has worked at the legendary Noma in Copenhagan and hosted television shows with baking legend Mary Berry, said: “I’m looking forward to bringing the International Food Tour to the University of Sheffield.

“We Poles love food, we love to feast and we love to talk about the history and how it was prepared by our mum, grannie or auntie.”

The Polish Feast Food Tour was first launched at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen restaurant in London and will visit seven UK cities, ending in Sheffield.

Tickets are available from inoxdine.co.uk/events and the event will also be supporting the University of Sheffield’s #WeAreInternational campaign which promotes the importance of international students and international collaboration in the UK.

n The new Pizza Express restaurant as part of The Light cinema on The Moor – which opened last week – features work from Sheffield artists.

Placed together as a gallery wall, architecture inspired prints by Jonathan Wilkinson, James Green, Jo Peel, Alan Rawshaw and Laura Knight give a glimpse of the Steel City.

Jill Ray’s work captures the beautiful countryside nearby, while Sarah Abbott’s birds, plants and flowers also feature.

The opening of the restaurant has created 28 jobs, and there is also a Zizzi’s and Gourmet Burger Kitchen in the complex. Outside the cinema, Krispy Kreme doughnuts have taken one of the three kiosks on The Moor.

Restaurant manager Robert Clarke said: “I am incredibly excited to be bringing the nation’s best-loved pizza to The Moor Sheffield, and to be at the helm of such a great team.”

n A free cookery course has been launched at Chapeltown Library each Friday from 10.30am.

The course launches this Friday, April 21 and runs until May 26.

To book a place or for more details email Chapeltown.Library@Sheffield.gov.uk or call the library on 0114 2037000.