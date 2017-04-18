Follow the trail...

Meadowhall has launched a new virtual reality egg hunt for Sheffield families this Easter.

The free Gnomee’s Egg Hunt game takes shoppers on a quest around the centre - until April 23 - to find golden eggs stolen by a group of gnomes, which must all be collected in order to complete the hunt.

To play, shoppers simply have to download the free app to a smartphone or tablet, and follow a trail around Meadowhall.

Centre director Darren Pearce said: “We had a great reaction from shoppers who enjoyed the augmented reality game at Christmas, and we’re really excited to be bringing it back for spring.