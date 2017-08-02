Fly-tippers hit with £600 bill for dumping car seats in Rotherham

Two fly-tippers have been hit with a £600 bill after they were seen dumping baby seats in a country lane in Rotherham.

They were spotted leaving the seats in a hedgerow at Howdike Lane, Hooton Roberts and were traced by Rotherham Council and issued with fixed penalty notices of £300 each.

Last year Rotherham Council’s Cabinet committed to a new 'Time for Action' policy targeting fly tipping and litter.

It agreed plans to issue fixed penalty notices to fly-tippers, allowing the council to fine perpetrators up to £400 without the need for a court case, with a reduced fee of £300 for early payment.

Councillor Emma Hoddinott, the council’s Cabinet Member for Waste, Roads and Community Safety, said: “I am pleased that these men paid the price for their clearly unacceptable behaviour.

“It’s a priority for us to tackle this nuisance which not only blights our area but results in law-abiding citizens having to foot the bill to see it cleaned up the council.”

To report fly tipping visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/report or call 01709 336003.