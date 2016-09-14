Flowers placed on pitch in memory of Sheffield-based footballer

Footballers and fans have left flowers on the pitch where a Sheffield-based footballer collapsed before he died.

Daniel Wilkinson, aged 26, who played for Barnsley-based Shaw Lane Aquaforce collapsed in a game against Brighouse Town on Monday night.

He suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead in hospital later that night.

Efforts were made to revive him as he lay on the pitch in front of shocked players and fans from both teams.

Players and supporters have started to lay flowers on the pitch at Brighouse Town's ground as a mark of respect to the defender, who signed as a young professional with Hull City in 2010.

He signed for Shaw Lane over the summer and worked for Barber Harrison & Platt Chartered Accountants in Broomhill, Sheffield.

