Flowers left at spot where two Sheffield men died

Flowers have been left at the side of the canal in Sheffield where two men died two years apart.

Bouquets, cards and a balloon have appeared at Victoria Quays in Sheffield this week in memory of Adam Miles, who was 20 when he drowned in the water after vanishing after a Christmas party at the nearby Hilton Hotel in 2015.

Flowers at Victoria Quays

Adam, from Killamarsh, would have turned 22 this week.

The tributes appeared in the same week that 19-year-old Alex Wilson's body was found in the canal at Victoria Quays after he too vanished after a night out in the city centre.

Alex, who was a twin and lived near to the Northern General Hospital, Norwood, disappeared in the early hours of Sunday and was missing for two days until his body was found at midday on Tuesday.

He got a taxi from Carver Street on the night he disappeared and got out a short time later on Arundel Gate.

Flowers have appeared at Victoria Quays this week

CCTV cameras captured him making his way to the train station and police officers found footage of him close to the Ibis Hotel near to the Park Square roundabout, but then the sightings stopped.

Specialist underwater teams were used in the search for Alex.

Tributes have been paid to him online, with his grandmother, Deirdre Mcmanus, describing him as 'the most lovable, sweetest, gentle person you could ever hope to have the privilege of knowing'.

"He is so missed," she added.

Floral tributes at Victoria Quays

Antony Leach, who worked with him at Volkswagen specialists Leighton Vans, in Rotherham, used Facebook to pay his tributes.

He said: "I can't begin to tell you all how genuinely hard working, helpful, funny, witty and, most of all, genuinely loved by all at work he was."