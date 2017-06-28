Search

Flooding causes M1 lane closure in South Yorkshire

One lane of the M1 in South Yorkshire is closed this morning because of flooding.

Heavy rain overnight and this morning has led to standing water on the northbound stretch of the M1 between junction 31 at Aston and Junction 30 at Barlborough.

