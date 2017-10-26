Flashback: Was this Sheffield United's greatest ever victory over Leeds United?

Ahead of Friday night's clash between Leeds United and Sheffield United at Elland Road, Ben Green looks back at one of the most memorable tussles between the two sides.

On a chilly November night in 2002 the big name stars of Terry Venables' Leeds team arrived at Bramall Lane as hot favourites to progress to the fourth round of the League Cup.

In the Premier League team's starting 11 that night were the likes of Jonathan Woodgate, Nick Barmby, Lee Bowyer, Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell.

Leeds took the lead in the 24th minute when Blades' defender Steve Yates inadvertently poked the ball past Paddy Kenny into his own net.

As the match wore on Neil Warnock's team increased the pressure on their Premier League opponents as they went in search for an equaliser.

But going into injury time the Blades still trailed 1-0 until Phil Jagielka stepped up with a goal that will live long in the memories of Unitedites.

Blades match winner Peter Ndlovu

A clearance from a Leeds defender was picked up by Jagielka 35 yards from goal. After chesting the ball down he unleashed an unstoppable thunderbolt of a half volley which rocketed past Leeds keeper Paul Robinson and into the back of the net.

Blades fans were in raptures and they hardly had time to get back their breath before things got even better for their team.

Almost straight after the restart, and with the game heading towards extra time, Sheffield United launched yet another attack.

With just seconds remaining Blades striker Paul Peschisolido put a low cross into the Leeds box.

After a brief goalmouth scramble Peter Ndlovu was on hand to stroke the ball home from the edge of the six yard box and send Bramall Lane into absolute delirium.

Moments later the final referee Jeff Winter blew the final whistle to end a famous night for the Blades.

The win against Leeds proved to be the catalyst that sparked a remarkable season at Bramall Lane.

United went on to reach the semi finals of both major domestic cup competitions (including yet another win against Leeds in the FA Cup) and also reached the Championship Play Off final.

