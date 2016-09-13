FLASHBACK: Sheffield's hottest day EVER

Just over 26 years ago Sheffield was basking in record breaking temperatures.

On Friday August 3 1990 the mercury hit 34.3 Celcius (93.7 Fahrenheit), a Sheffield temperature record which still stands to this day.

Retro Weather piece in 3rd August 1990 edition of The Star, looking back at the 1911 heatwave

It broke the previous highest temperature for the city - 33.5C (92.3F) - recorded on 9th August 1911.

The front page of the evening edition of The Star on August 3 1990 led with the heatwave, with the headline HOTTEST YET AS RECORD TUMBLES.

Here is an excerpt from the front page story on that historic day:

It’s a record breaker! Scorching Sheffield was roasting in an all-time high temperature of 93F this afternoon.

Weather monitor Gaynor Boon records the record breaking temperature at Weston Park

Weather experts confirmed the city’s long-standing 1911 record of 92.3F was toppled at precisely 2pm today.

And Gaynor Boon, who records temperatures at Sheffield’s Weston Park Weather Station, said: “It could get even hotter later this afternoon.”

Today’s temperature beat the record of August 9, 1911, to become the highest in Sheffield since records began in 1882.

The night-time temperature of 68F last night was already the warmest this century in the city, and by 10am today it had reached 86F.

The heatwave of August 1990 was big news, and the hot weather dominated the first nine pages of the 3rd August edition of The Star.

The coverage featured a flashback to record breaking day of 1911, a warning about a heatwave-induced invasion of wasps, fears over moorland fires, and pictures of youngsters cooling off in paddling pools in local parks.

And 3rd August 1990 wasn’t just a record breaking day in Sheffield. On the same day the UK temperature record was broken, with 37.1C (98.78F) being reached in Cheltenham.This record was broken on 10th August 2003 when a temperature of 38.5C (101.3F) was recorded in Fathersham in Kent.