Five Sheffield United fans questioned over violence at Middlesbrough game

Five Sheffield United fans have been given Football Banning Orders, after they voluntarily attended police stations in South Yorkshire yesterday to be questioned about a brawl that broke out as the Blades played Middlesbrough last month.

The men were questioned about crime and disorder that took place at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on August 12.

The five males were all reported for summons and all were given Football Banning Orders and released under investigation.

RELATED LINKS:

Detectives given names for Sheffield United fans wanted over away day violence



A spokesman for Cleveland Police said the five men were reported for the following offences:

- A 28-year-old was reported for Section 4 Public Order offence

- A 17-year-old was reported for Section 2 Public Order offence for throwing missiles

- A 17-year-old was reported for Section 5 Public Order offence

- A 34-year-old was reported for a Section 2 and Section 5 Public Order Offences for throwing missiles inside and outside of the grounds

A 21-year-old was reported for Section 5 Public Order offence

Inquiries into the incidents in and around the Riverside, particularly in Car Park E, are on-going and further arrests are anticipated, say police.

Cleveland’s Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin said: “With the help and support of colleagues at South Yorkshire Police and at both football clubs, we are making excellent progress in our inquiries.

“We will continue use every tool available to identify and deal with anyone who we suspect was involved in the disorder that day.

"Football should be a safe, family friendly and enjoyable game and we will not tolerate the actions of a small minority of people who seek to spoil things for true football fans.”

More than 200 supporters of both teams were reportedly involved in ugly clashes after the Blades' 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last month.

Police said children as young as 10 were injured in the violence, with reports of rocks and bottles being thrown, and a wounded police officer was taken to hospital.

Cleveland Police said the violence began after United fans invaded the pitch to celebrate a late goal which was subsequently disallowed, and fighting continued outside the ground in the car park.