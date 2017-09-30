Five people injured in two 'linked' stabbings in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

Five people have been injured and four people have been arrested following two 'linked' stabbing incidents in the city centre.

The stabbings took place in the early hours of this morning.

A police cordon was put up in the Barker's Pool area and Cambridge St, Carver St/Division St, Barker's Pool and Bethell Wk leading to Backfields are all closed until further notice.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are dealing with two linked stabbing incidents in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Saturday 30. Five people were injured.

"Four people have been arrested and detained in relation to the stabbing incidents."