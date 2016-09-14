Five arrested and gun found in series of police raids in Sheffield

Five arrests have been made today and a gun has been seized in a series of police raids in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of raids were carried out in Burngreave and Pitsmoor in a pre-planned operation mounted after a gun was seen in the city over the weekend.

A man was reported to have been spotted with a gun in a takeaway on the Wicker on Sunday night.

During today's raids a firearm was seized by officers.

It will be forensically examined and tested to establish whether it can be linked to any shootings or crimes.

The gun will also be examined for fingerprints to help officers trace those who have handled it.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Warrants have been executed this morning in the Burngreave and Pitsmoor area of Sheffield in connection to an incident that took place on the Wicker on Sunday evening, where a man was reported to have been in possession of a firearm in a fast food restaurant.

"Five men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences following the warrants and a firearm has been seized from a property."

One of the police raids was carried out in Rock Street, Burngreave, at around 8.30am.

Residents said a man was arrested at the house and driven away from the scene by officers.

A police search of the garden was then mounted.

Roads were sealed off around Rock Street while the raid was carried out, with Burngreave Road and Nottingham Road also affected.

Armed police were at the house when officers entered the property.

Bus companies warned passengers to expect delays because of a number of road blocks earlier today, with Travel South Yorkshire posting on Twitter that there had been a 'serious police incident'.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.