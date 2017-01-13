Fitting tribute for governor George

A Sheffield primary school has renamed its library in memory of one of its dedicated governors, who died in 2015.

George McDonald was a governor at Charnock Hall Primary School for more than 40 years up until his death a little over a year ago, following a battle with cancer.

Staff at the school made the decision to name ‘The George McDonald Library’ in a fitting tribute to the man who loved nothing more than sitting and reading with the school’s pupils.

Governor Louisa Hazlehurst, who knew George for 12 years, said: “George was very old school and believed very much in how a school should be run. Above all, he believed in a great education for everybody, whatever their background, he felt everyone deserved the best education that was available to them and he was very passionate about his work at the school.”

Governors, staff members past and present, and a number of children who remembered George well, gathered for the recent dedication, as Lord Mayor Denise Fox, another close friend of George’s, officially opened the library, with George’s family present.

“It was wonderful to have Denise there, as she knew George well and really spoke from the heart in her dedication to him,” said Louisa

“As well as reading, which George was very passionate about, he also loved baking, so the school held a bake sale in his honour to raise the money needed for the dedication plaque. Again, very fitting.

“After the ceremony, we all enjoyed an afternoon tea together and took the opportunity to tell stories about George and reminisce about this wonderful man, who is sorely missed.”