Fishing for charity

A team of South Yorkshire fisherham have raised a staggering amount for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Avid anglers from The Penistone Angling Association fished in pairs to see who could bring in the heaviest haul, ina charity match which raised £2,270 for the Sheffield charity.

The event was led by Sheffield fisherham, Charlie Simpson, as a thank you to the charity which has been caring for his daughter Ellie since she was admitted to hospital in 2015. Ellie was diagnosed with limbic encephalitis, a condition where the body produces antibodies against itself, leading to an inflammation in the brain. She is currently under the care of the Becton centre, in Beighton, which helps children and young adults throughout the region with mental health issues and learning disabilities.

“I’ve stopped over in the hospital a fair few times whilst my daughter has been ill and I’ve seen some heart-breaking things, and some really heart-warming things too,” said Charlie.

“I’ve seen the great work that everyone does at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and organising this match whilst raising some money was the least that I could do.”

Caitlin Hallatt, Community Fundraising Assistant for The Children’s Hospital Charity said, “Charlie’s fishing day just goes to show that, no matter what your passion is, there’s always a way that you can get involved with Team Theo. We’d like to say a huge thank you for all the effort he put into the event and for the money raised by everyone involved.”

The money raised will go towards the Make it Better appeal, which is transforming the hospital with a brand new wing.